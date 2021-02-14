Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) Two workers were killed and four others injured when earth fell on them at a Road Under Bridge (RUB) construction site in the GuwahatiLumding section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday, an official said here.

During construction of the tunnel between Panbari and Thakurkuchi stations, earth fell over labourers trapping nine of them, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, Subhanan Chanda, said.

Seven of them were rescued with the help of local authorities but two labourers lost their lives, he said.

Four workers who suffered serious injuries were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The railway authorities are extending all help to the injured, Chanda said.

