Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Tuesday said it has acquired a 55 per cent majority stake in cheQin for Rs 3 crore.

cheQin is a real-time marketplace, which allows travellers to bargain with hoteliers without any effort.

The deal will help in strengthening EaseMyTrip's hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalisation, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests, the company said in a statement.

"EaseMyTrip is focusing on the growth of its non-air segments. This acquisition is a step towards revolutionising the hotel business altogether. Through cheQin, which is a unique app in the hotels industry, we will diversify our hotel booking experience through technology support," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

