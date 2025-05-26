Mohali, May 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an 'easy registration' system here to facilitate hassle-free and transparent property registration.

"This is a revolutionary step as people will not have to run from office to office, won't have to deal with agents or middlemen as everything from start to finish will be available on phone and will be fast, clear and transparent," Mann said.

After launching it, both the leaders said citizens can now register at any sub-registrar office in the district, not just where the property is located.

Combined with 'Seva Sahayak' doorstep services via helpline 1076, this improves access for rural households, senior citizens, busy working professionals and those with limited mobility.

Mann said the system provides real-time WhatsApp notifications at every step of the document from submission, approval, payment and appointment ensuring citizens always know their status.

Through online document submission, digital pre-scrutiny and self-scheduled appointments, citizens no longer face long lines or repeated office visits.

A 48-hour pre-scrutiny guarantee and no waiting at final registration reduce stress and waiting time, Mann said.

By offering online payments through a single gateway, removing cash handling and introducing a unique WhatsApp corruption reporting system, the platform eliminates space for unofficial demands by agents.

By enabling self-drafting of deeds and providing affordable doorstep services through 'Seva Sahayaks', citizens avoid high fees charged by private deed writers and middlemen.

Citizens can draft their own deeds using the 'draft my deed' tool or seek low-cost assistance at Sewa Kendras or through 'Seva Sahayaks'.

This increases self-reliance, reduces dependency on private deed writers and empowers citizens to manage their own transactions, Mann pointed out.

Asserting that people will not have to run to banks for payments, he said the online consolidated payment gateway allows citizens to pay all fees (stamp duty, registration fees) in one digital transaction, cutting out trips to banks and related expenses like preparing demand drafts or cash handling leading to security concerns.

The online portal with pre-set government rates and a calculator for fees ensures that citizens can plan expenses properly, avoiding hidden or surprise costs and improving financial planning with no dependency on agents, he added.

This idea works on the dictum of 'Your Property, Your Convenience' and enables an individual to get his registration done at the closest and fastest office. It has been successfully started from Mohali and will be replicated across the state in the coming days, Mann said.

The mechanism of this system across the state will be introduced by July 15.

From July 15 to August 1, the trial of this system will be conducted in every district of the state.

From August 1, this system will be finally implemented in the entire state.

Mann said accountability of the officers has been fixed and a proper mechanism of checks and balances has been introduced.

If a sub-registrar raises an objection, people will know instantly and all objections will be tracked by senior officers like a deputy commissioner.

This will prevent corruption and if someone causes an unfair delay in property registration, strict action will be taken, Mann said.

The network of corruption in the 'tehsils' was deep-rooted and complex but this action is a step forward towards eliminating it, he added.

