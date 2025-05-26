Delhi, May 26: In a significant boost for meteorological science, the Ministry of Earth Sciences launched the world's highest-resolution weather model, Bharat Forecast System (BFS), on Monday, May 26. Developed indigenously by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, Maharashtra, BFS aims to deliver highly localised and accurate weather forecasts, right down to the panchayat level. The launch comes as India faces growing challenges posed by climate change and increasing extreme weather incidents in recent times.

Backed by the new supercomputer "Arka", BFS can now generate forecasts in just 3 to 4 hours, compared to the earlier 12 to 13 hours needed. Officials say this leap in forecasting speed and accuracy is crucial for sectors like agriculture, defence, and public safety. With over 40 Doppler radars feeding data into the system and plans to double that number, India is set to expand its weather prediction capabilities like never before. So, let's know what the Bharat Forecast System is.

What Is the Bharat Forecast System?

Developed by IITM under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Bharat Forecast System (BFS) is a high-resolution numerical weather prediction model designed to deliver highly localised and accurate weather forecasts across India. As per IITM director Suryachandra Rao, the BFS operates on a 6-kilometre grid at the tropics and 7 to 8 kilometres at the poles, which means it can provide weather forecasts at a much finer, localised level compared to previous models that used coarser grids of 9 to 14 kilometres.

BFS offers predictions with greater precision, especially beneficial for forecasting extreme rainfall, cyclone intensity, and localised climate conditions. Powered by the Arka supercomputer, which can process vast amounts of meteorological data quickly, the BFS has reduced forecast generation time from 12 to 13 hours to just 3 to 4 hours. It uses inputs from a growing network of Doppler Weather Radars across India, enabling detailed nowcasts (short-term forecasts) and panchayat-level insights.

The model has already improved monsoon region forecasts by 64% and extreme rainfall accuracy by 30%. By delivering timely, area-specific weather information, BFS is set to support vital sectors like agriculture, disaster response, water management, and public safety.

