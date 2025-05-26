Mumbai, May 26: Bodoland lottery enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, May 26 (Monday) can check the results at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be declared shortly. It must be noted that the Bodoland Lottery Department announces the Bodoland Lottery Result and its winning numbers thrice daily - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Scroll below to know where and how to check the Bodoland Lottery Result and list of winners as well as their ticket numbers.

Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland lottery continues to grow in popularity among lottery players in Assam. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can check the winners' list and view the winning ticket numbers by clicking here. Players of Bodoland can also visit the website mentioned above to download the PDF copy of the Bodoland Lottery Result. The PDF file will consist of a full list of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery) winners and their ticket numbers for Monday's draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Did you know Bodoland, officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is an autonomous region in Assam? To check today's Bodoland lottery draw, visit the online portal at bodolotteries.com or click here to check the winning numbers. It must be noted that Bodoland lottery results are declared at 12 PM, then at 3 PM and lastly at 7 PM. Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Swarnalaxmi and Vishnu are some of the popular lotteries played in Bodoland. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bodoland lottery is a well-known lottery known for its regular draws, which offer exciting cash prizes to participants. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, etc., where lotteries are played on a daily basis. That said, betting and gambling are prohibited in India.

