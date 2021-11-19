New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Water hygiene and infection prevention solutions firm Ecolab on Friday said it has seen 25 per cent revenue growth in India this year, with organisations scaling up their business back to pre-COVID levels and laying emphasis on water conservation.

"Our revenue growth post COVID, we have seen very strong growth in India. We have grown in 2021 nearly 25 per cent over last year. Very strong growth has been coming from our water business and hygiene," Geetha Srinivasa, Country Head, Ecolab India, said in a virtual press briefing.

In 2020, Ecolab's smart water management solutions helped Indian corporations save more than 15.8 billion litres of water, equivalent to the amount of drinking water used by Pune for three years.

"At a time when industries are focussing on getting back their scale into pre-COVID times, we are seeing companies are laying huge emphasis on water conservation," Srinivasa said.

"In 2021, just over 9 months we have already saved 16.9 billion litres of water just in India," she added.

Talking about investments, Srinivasa said, "We have global research and development set up in India. The state-of-the-art lab is set up in Pune with a system assurance centre and these investments are growing multifold every year."

