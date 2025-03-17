New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Technology-enabled logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller for business to drive reliable and secure customer communication and enhance trust in logistics interactions.

Ecom Express, which serves thousands of online sellers, direct to consumer or D2C brands, and e-commerce marketplaces, is leveraging Truecaller's communication solutions to minimise call rejection rates and provide greater transparency to its customers, according to a release.

Also Read | What Is Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme That Provides Self-Employment Loans to Youth? Know How To Apply & Eligibility and Last Date As Online Registration Commences.

Ecom Express has adopted Truecaller's Customer Experience solution, with a view to ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable communication with customers across India, the release added.

Leveraging Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID as part of the Customer Experience solution, Ecom Express ensures that its customers can instantly recognise verified calls through elements such as the company name, logo, a verified green badge, and a category name.

Also Read | Who Is Manikarnika Dutta, Indian Historian at Oxford? Why Is She Facing Deportation From UK?.

This verification reduces instances of missed or ignored calls due to a lack of trust, thereby improving response rates and operational efficiency, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)