Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday, with the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of the Dal lake.

However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the eidgah and historic Jama Masjid in the old Srinagar city.A large posse of security forces was deployed at both the places.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced that Eid prayers will be held at the eidgah in the old city at 10 am and urged authorities not to put curbs on the religious event.

Chief priest of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at the eidgah, claimed that he was placed under house arrest ahead of the congregational prayers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah were among the notable persons to offer prayers at Hazratbal.

Large congregation of Eid prayers were reported from all districts of the valley.

Dressed in their best, Muslims of all ages and genders assembled in eidgahs, mosque and shrines to offer prayers.

The day is marked by Muslims visiting their relatives and friends to exchange gifts and greetings to mark the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

