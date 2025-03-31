Mumbai, March 31: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, March 31, 2025, has been officially announced by the Bodoland Lottery Department, operating under the Bodoland Territorial Council. The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced in three phases each day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the latest results on the official website, bodolotteries.com. This website gives you access to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and the winners' list for Monday's lucky draw.

To make result-checking easier, the Bodoland Lottery Department provides a downloadable PDF featuring a complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi are some of the popular lotteries played in the region. If you are looking to check the Bodoland Lottery Result of Monday, March 31, just click here to get today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list, along with ticket numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result on Monday, March 31, 2025, will be published in three phases—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can easily check and download the results in PDF format, ensuring quick access to the winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated lottery, it guarantees transparency and accuracy. To avoid misleading information from unofficial sources, players are advised to rely only on the official website for the latest updates.

Despite their popularity, lotteries remain a game of chance with no guaranteed winnings. While betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of India, lotteries are legally permitted in at least 13 states, including Assam. We emphasise responsible participation and caution against relying on lottery winnings as a financial plan.

