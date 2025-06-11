Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) The Punjab government met the highest-ever electricity demand of 16,711 MW without any power cuts on Wednesday, said power minister Harbhajan Singh.

He said the state recorded a demand of 16,192 MW of power on June 10.

The previous peak power demand of 16,058 MW was recorded on June 29 last year.

The minister further informed that the state government has already made an arrangement for supply of up to 17,000 MW of electricity in anticipation of increase in demand during summer and the paddy sowing period.

This preparedness ensured that the peak demand recorded over the last two days were successfully met without any disruptions.

The electricity demand has shot up in the state in the wake of ongoing heatwave and paddy sowing.

