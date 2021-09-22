New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday stressed on enhancing agriculture exports for doubling farmers' income.

Participating in an event at Bengaluru organized by APEDA, the minister said the country has become self-reliant in almost all sectors, except edible oils.

"If we want to double the income of our farmers, we need to focus on enhancing the agri exports and our agri produce to be made chemical free," Karandlaje was quoted as saying in an official statement.

She emphasised on growing palm oil and set up oil processing units to achieve self sufficiency in the oil palm sector.

"India's agri future lies in exports," the minister said.

Karandlaje pointed out that Karnataka is lagging behind in exports. "We are producing large quantity of food grains, fruits and vegetables which has demand in other countries and based on the demand it can be exported. But we need to focus on the quality of the produce as well as it should be chemical free," she said.

