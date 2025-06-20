New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Envision Energy India on Friday said its new EN 182-5.0 MW wind turbine has been included in the mandatory 'revised list of model and manufactures' (RLMM) which will now enable it to execute orders totalling 2GW.

The turbine offers 181 metre rotor diameter (RD), 105.56 metre hub height (HH), 89 metre blade with tubular steel tower, a company statement said.

Envision Energy has booked 2GW order book for its EN 182/5MW platform from its IPP (independent power producers) customers with delivery scheduled from 2025 Q3, it stated.

Both the manufacturing facility for blades at Tiruchirappalli, and nacelle & hub at Pune are gearing up to deliver these machines for customers.

The RLMM approval from MNRE is mandatory for any OEM to sell wind turbine in India.

This new platform enhances annual energy output (AEP) by over 40 per cent from its current EN 156/3.3MW platform, providing significant benefits for customers.

"Introduction of the 5MW platform and the RLMM approval demonstrates our commitment on innovation and quality in India. Designed to suit Indian wind conditions, the EN 182-5.0MW platform will be hugely beneficial for the Indian market. With high-wind areas already occupied, the new platform will be highly efficient in low wind areas without compromising electricity generation target making it viable and cost effective," RPV Prasad, MD - Envision Energy India, said.

