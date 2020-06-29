New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Essar Shipping on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,538.82 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a total comprehensive net loss of Rs 3,581.19 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 5G Smartphone Likely To Feature Snapdragon 765G Chipset: Report.

Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter stood at Rs 319.57 crore.

The company's expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 380 crore as against Rs 434 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | 2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Crossover Launching in India on July 2, Excepted Prices, Features, Bookings & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)