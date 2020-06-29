Honda Cars India has finally announced the launch date of the highly awaited 2020 Honda WR-V for the domestic market. The Japanese carmaker will be launching the BS6-compliant WR-V compact SUV in India on July 2, 2020. The company has already commenced the bookings for the Jazz-based crossover with an upfront payment of Rs 21,000. Moreover, the car has been spied on multiple occasions revealing the exterior and interior details ahead of the launch. The BS6 Honda WR-V will be offered in two trim levels - SV and SX.

Aesthetically, the 2020 Honda WR-V BS6 will feature considerable design changes. The main updates will include all-new front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps, LED fog lamps, revamped front bumpers, new LED tail lamps and more. 2020 Honda City BS6 Bookings Officially Now Open at Rs 21,000; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Spied at stockyard (Photo Credits: Indian Auto Information)

There will be noticeable changes on the inside as well. It will be packed with a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with navigation, voice command and MirrorLink connectivity. It will also get new seat upholstery, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, electric retract wing mirrors, reverse camera, keyless entry, and much more.

The New Honda WR-V with action packed features will launch on the 2nd of July 2020. The countdown begins - 3 Days To Go! #NewHondaWRV Book yours online with Honda from Home: https://t.co/BPVi9PFTvx pic.twitter.com/FsdBQVXziQ — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) June 29, 2020

Mechanically, the 2020 Honda WR-V Crossover will be made available with a choice of petrol and diesel engine, just like the predecessor. Both the engines will be BS6 compliant. The petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that will be tuned to make 90PS of maximum power against the peak torque of 110Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine will be a 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor that will produce 100PS against 200Nm of power figures. For transmission, the car will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox for petrol and 6-speed unit for diesel. 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift BS6 Spotted at Stockyard Ahead of India Launch.

2020 Honda WR-V Teased (File Photo)

As far as the prices are concerned, the 2020 Honda WR-V is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

