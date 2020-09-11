Kohima, Sept 11 (PTI) The Excise Department in Nagaland has seized contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja and heroin.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team intercepted a truck near Hydro along National Highway 29 at 11:30 pm on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Excise (Zonal) S Phyobemo Kikon said in a press release here. Hydro is located around 15 km from state capital Kohima.

Also Read | Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S India Prices Announced, Pre-Orders to Commence From September 22, 2020.

On thorough search, the team detected specially modified chambers in the vehicle filled with the contraband. Ganja, neatly packed in 27 packets weighing 270 kg, and 240 soap cases filled with suspected heroin weighing around 2.4 kg, were found during the search, the press release said.

The accused identified as Akash Devnath (34) and Jahangir (24), both residents of Dimapur, have been arrested for violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on September 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)