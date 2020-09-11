Microsoft's Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S prices are announced in India. The company confirmed the prices by sharing a post on the official Xbox India Facebook page. As per the post, Xbox Series X will cost Rs 49,990 whereas Xbox Series S will be offered at Rs 34,990. Along with the prices, the company also revealed the date of pre-orders of upcoming Xbox series consoles. Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S pre-orders will begin from September 22, 2020. Xbox has not revealed where the users can pre-book their consoles. Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S Prices Leaked Online, Likely to be Launched on November 10, 2020.

Xbox Series S is expected to come with 8GB of RAM & 512GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB via an expansion card. The Series S console might get a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU & custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

On the other hand, Xbox Series X may come with 16Gb of RAM & 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD. The series X console is likely to come with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU & custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

Xbox Series S (Photo Credits; Xbox )

Xbox Series S is lining up for full-HD TVs. Microsoft revealed that the console is capable of scaling games up to 4K with an in-built hardware scaler. The key difference between Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S is their respective GPU.

Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S (Photo Credits: Xbox)

Series X might offer 3 times the teraflops of Series S. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launched in India on November 10, 2020. Xbox Series S costs $299 in the US, £249 in the UK, C$379 in Canada, A$499 in Australia & NZ$549 in New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).