Guwahati, September 11: Assam lottery results will be announced today, September 11, 2020 on the official Assam Lottery website. People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the three Assam lotteries. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can check their lucky draw results on assamlotteries.com. In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held on a daily basis. These lotteries have unique names everyday. For Friday, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Tender' lottery, 'Assam Singam Blue' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Best' lottery will be declared online today on the official website.

The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has been announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm respectively, on the official website today. The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

As per the official website of Assam Lottery, the ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises the Assam lotteries in the northeastern state. Winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

