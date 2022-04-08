Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) The ailing foundry industry is facing a double whammy as units are witnessing a sharp rise in raw material costs and declining exports due to the Russian-Ukraine crisis, an official said on Friday.

The industry, which is a key component feeder of metal castings to almost all engineering sectors, is seeking an immediate ban on the export of pig iron and iron ore, the key raw materials for foundries, he said.

"Already 30 per cent of foundry units in Bengal are closed. Several others are expected to follow suit. Foundries, which are currently running, are operating at around 50 per cent of their capacity," Indian Foundry Association vice chairman Akash Madhogaria said.

The foundry industry is the “second-largest global producer of value-added metal castings with 12 million tonne per annum production, generating revenue of USD 19 billion and exports of USD 3 billion”.

"Price of pig iron has increased to Rs 58,000 per tonne from Rs 40,000 since January this year. Met coke price has also soared to Rs 54,000 per tonne from Rs 40,000, while the cost of other raw materials rose in the last quarter," he said.

Around 300 foundry units in West Bengal, where 95 per cent of them are run by MSMEs, provide employment to one lakh people, according to the industry body.

Nationally, the sector employs around two million people directly and indirectly.

The association also sought government support to strengthen the industry with revised schemes like the credit-linked capital subsidy programme, meant only for MSMEs, as the incentives under it need an "upward revision to augment investments for modernisation".

