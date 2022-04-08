Bhopal, April 8: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts. According to the latest BPSC Recruitment 2022 notification, the last date has been moved to April 18. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts under the Urban Development and Housing Development Department of the Bihar government. Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies released for TGT, Assistant Teacher at wr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details.

How to Apply For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on online application link

New webpage will open for candidates to login

Enter the login details

Click on submit

Fill-up application form

Complete payments of application fees

Click on submit

Download and take a copy of the same for future reference.

Age Limit For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for male candidates is 21 to 37 years of age.

Candidates must note that the age limit for female candidates is 21 to 40 years of age.

Application Fee For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

For GEN / OBC / EWS Candidates: Rs. 750/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: Rs. 200/-

Candidates must note that the selection will be based on the written exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) regularly for information and updates.

