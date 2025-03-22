Gurugram, Mar 22 (PTI) Police busted an alleged fake call centre here that duped some people in Canada by offering to provide technical support by posing as representatives of Microsoft, officials said on Saturday.

Police have arrested 13 people, including the team leader of the "call centre", which was being operated from a rented house in Sushant Lok Phase 3, they said.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

Gurugram ACP (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said, "These people dupe foreign citizens in the name of providing customer care service of Microsoft Support by sending viruses to the computers of Canadian citizens through pop-ups."

They took 300 to 500 dollars fraudulently from customers using "gift vouchers", he said. Twelve laptops and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Also Read | What Is VPA in UPI? Is VPA and UPI ID Same? How Do I Find My UPI VPA? Check All Details of Virtual Private Address and UPI Payment ID Here.

An FIR has been registered at the Cybercrime police station (south) under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, police said.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of Cybercrime police station (south) got a tip-off that the fake call centre was being run from a rented house in B block of Sushant Lok Phase 3. Kumar and his team conducted a raid at the house on Friday night.

Male and female members of the "call centre" were allegedly busy on computers, many of them engaged in calls in English when the police arrived.

Police said they did not possess any valid OSP licences of the Department of Telecommunications or any other document related to their work.

Employees of the "call centre" were paid Rs 30,000 per month, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)