Mumbai, March 22: In UPI, VPA stands for 'Virtual Private Address', a digital identifier that helps users send or receive funds via UPI-enabled apps. The users often have confusion about VPA in UPI and UPI ID being the same. If you have the same question, we will provide the necessary details in this article to clarify your doubts about both terms.

VPA is the financial address that helps you make transactions effortlessly with another party (person or entity). With Virtual Private Address, the users are not required to include their banking details whenever they want to send or receive money from others. On the other hand, UPI ID helps users send and receive money. Check the difference between these two terms below.

Difference Between VPA and UPI ID

VPA, the same UPI ID, is the user's ID, which allows the banks to track the activities related to their accounts. The users can create UPI IDs to send or receive money or get automatically generated IDs through the bank app. The UPI ID shows the name and initials with the bank name of the UPI service provider—for example, yourname@bankname or yourphonenumber@bankname. The exact format will depend on the PSP (payment service provider).

VPA is the same as UPI ID. Essentially, both terms are used interchangeably to refer to the same thing. They both help send or receive funds from other parties through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system.

How Do I Find My UPI VPA?

To find your VPA (virtual private address), open the UPI-enabled app you use for payment. It can be BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, or any other.

Open your My Profile or Account

Tap on 'Setting' of the respective app.

Tap on "Bank Account", "UPI", "Profile", or other options available in the app.

You will see your UPI VPA available in your application. You can also create your VPA after you install the app for the first time. After installing it, you can provide your mobile number and bank details. You will get an option to choose between UPI ID and VPA options.

