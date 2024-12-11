Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday asked the people of Kashmir to offer special congregational prayers to bring an end to the ongoing dry spell in the Valley.

In a statement, he emphasized the importance of offering special prayers at major shrines, mosques, and Khanqahs across Kashmir to end the dry spell that has been plaguing the region.

He specifically mentioned revered shrines such as Charar-e-Sharief and Maqdoom Sahib, encouraging people to seek relief from the challenging weather conditions that have been affecting the entire population, the statement said.

Abdullah highlighted the significance of organizing collective prayers and visiting revered shrines as a means of seeking solace and relief, the statement added.

While few areas in the higher reaches have received snow, the Valley have experienced mostly dry weather so far this season.

