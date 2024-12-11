Mumbai, December 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Admit Card 2024 soon. Once released, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET exam admit card can be downloaded from the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. A few news reports claimed that the CTET 2024 exam hall ticket would be released on Thursday, December 12; however, an official announcement is awaited. Earlier, the CBSE, in an official statement, said, "The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidate should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in".

However, the exact date and time of the CTET hall ticket is yet to be shared by the board. It must be noted that the CBSE released the pre-admit card and city intimation slip for the December 2024 session on December 3. After it is released, candidates can check their CTET admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. CTET Exam 2024: City Intimation Slip for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

How to Download CBSE CTET December Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CTET Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your CTET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET exam will be held on December 14. However, the board said that the exam may also be conducted on December 15 if there are more candidates in any city. The CTET exam will be held across 136 cities nationwide and comprise of two papers. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts with the first shift from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. NEET PG Counselling 2024 New Schedule: MCC Revises Timetable, Know Important Dates and Step-by-Step Guide for Choice-Filing.

Paper II of CTET will be held in the morning and Paper I in the evening shift. An applicant who wants to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear for both Paper I and Paper II. As per the notification, the CTET exam question paper will be set in bilingual - Hindi and English language. To be eligible for CTET exam, candidates must be at least 18 years old and be Indian citizen.

They must also have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in senior secondary or graduation, depending on the subject they are applying for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).