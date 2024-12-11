Mumbai, December 11: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has suspended Prahlad Iyengar, a PhD scholar of Indian origin, until January 2026 for writing a pro-Palestine essay that was published in the college magazine Written Revolution. The essay, titled On Pacifism, included language that MIT interpreted as potentially inciting violent protests on campus.

Additionally, the magazine featured images associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department. Iyengar contends that he did not provide the images. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas To Release Gaza Hostages Before He Takes Charge as US President.

Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over ‘Pro-Palestine’ Essay?

Iyengar, a student in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, had previously faced suspension following pro-Palestine demonstrations. The suspension effectively terminates his five-year National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship. Iyengar, who is barred from entering the campus, claimed the decision highlights the larger issue of freedom of speech on American campuses.

MIT’s decision has sparked protests by the MIT Coalition Against Apartheid, which argues that similar charges have resulted in only informal warnings in the past. In response to the suspension, MIT Dean of Student Life, David Warren Randall, stated that the content could be seen as advocating for more violent forms of protest. Palestine: Hamas, Fatah Near Agreement on Who Will Oversee Postwar Gaza Strip.

Iyengar’s lawyer, Eric Lee, shared a statement from Iyengar on social media, refuting the charges and emphasising that the administration's accusations of supporting terrorism stemmed from the inclusion of certain images in the publication.

