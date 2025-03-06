Agra (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A man and his one-year-old son were killed while four others were grievously injured after a tempo collided with a loaded tractor-trolley near Arjunpura village here, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the victims were returning home after attending a 'Terahvi' ritual in Rajasthan's Morena.

Station House Officer of Pinahat police station Brahmpal said the deceased have been identified as Vishnu (22) and his son Anshu.

The injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

