A tragic road accident occurred in the Pinahat area of Agra on Tuesday when a speeding tractor loaded with potatoes crashed into a passenger tempo. The impact was so severe that a father and son lost their lives on the spot, while around a dozen passengers sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that chaos erupted inside the tempo as passengers screamed for help. The victims were returning home after attending a Trayodashi ritual when the accident took place. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and admitted the injured to a hospital. Agra Road Accident: 5 Killed After Splendor Motorcycle Carrying 4 Persons Collides With Bullet Bike in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Speeding Tractor Loaded with Potato Crashes into Passenger Tempo

