New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) A few Chinese companies have participated in India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

According to FDI norms under Press Note 3 (2020), Chinese firms have to seek mandatory approval from the government to invest in any sector.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain in Few Places in the State Over Next Five Days.

"Not many Chinese companies have come. They do not get the clearances. Most companies are coming from Taiwan,” the official said.

Under the press note, the government has mandated approval for foreign investments from countries that share their borders with India.

Also Read | India Launches ONDC Initiative To Empower Small and Medium Businesses.

These countries include China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

About 40-50 foreign direct investment (FDI)proposals from countries sharing land border with India under the provisions of Press Note 3 are pending for approval with the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)