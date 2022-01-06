Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Thursday urged corporate houses to focus on the triple bottom-line approach of people, planet and passion for the welfare of human beings and protection of the environment.

During the 20th Edition of the Nalco Lecture Series, the governor lauded efforts of National Aluminium Company Ltd for prosperity of people and conservation of nature, which help the Navratna company earn goodwill and occupy a prestigious position across the globe.

"Follow the triple bottom-line approach of people, planet and passion," Lal said.

Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra thanked the governor for attending the programme at NALCO Research & Technology Centre here.

He also mentioned various initiatives of the company to observe the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is a 75-week grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of Independence.

The Nalco function was conducted with minimum physical participants, as permitted by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, an official said.

All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event, and several people participated in it through virtual mode, he added.

