Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) Food processing firm Cosgrow Agromed Pvt Ltd has been allotted an about 2.5-acre plot for a processing unit at Sector 18 within processing area of MIHAN Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Nagpur.

A release by Maharashtra Airport Development Comany (MADC) said that it is proposed that most of the raw material for this unit shall be procured from farmers of Vidarbha region to motivate them.

The release said that MADC Managing Director Deepak Kapoor has been discussing and following up with many agriculture companies to encourage food processing and set up units at MIHAN.

The Cosgrow Agromed's unit is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 100 individuals.

Earlier, the Patanjali Group had also taken land at MIHAN and its first phase is expected to start the production by end-December 2021. The products manufactured at these food processing units shall be exported to many countries.

