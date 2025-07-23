New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Force Motors on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, on the back of robust sales growth.

The Pune-based automaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 182 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,297 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,885 crore in the year-ago period, Force Motors said in a statement.

"This growth can be attributed to our consistent focus on meeting customer expectations, capitalising on domestic momentum, and improving internal efficiencies," Force Motors MD Prasan Firodia said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The continued trust of customers and the unwavering effort put in by teams have been pivotal to this success, he added.

"With positive indicators in the domestic market, we remain optimistic about sustaining growth in the coming quarters. Our investments in innovation, reliability, and expanding our dealer network will further strengthen our market position," Firodia stated.

The company said its domestic sales volume grew by 26 per cent, fuelled by robust demand across the flagship models – Urbania, Traveller and Trax.

The automaker noted that it currently maintains a zero-debt position, reflecting its prudent and disciplined financial management.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 2.08 per cent down at Rs 17,136.65 apiece on BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)