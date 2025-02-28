New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited the Nafed Millet Experience Centre here on Friday, endorsing the country's push to promote millet as a sustainable and nutritious food source.

During his tour of the facility at Dilli Haat, Abbott was introduced to various ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat millet products and staples, including grains, flours, and sprouted flours.

Abbott met Nafed officials, including Additional Managing Director Chandrajit Chatterjee and General Manager Amit Goel, and discussed India's commitment to millet production and its potential for climate-resilient agriculture.

The former prime minister sampled several millet-based culinary innovations, including papdi chaat, pasta, ragi dosa, and cake, which demonstrated the versatility of the grains.

"Millets are the superfood for a super country," Abbott said, praising India's leadership in reviving traditional grains.

He also suggested that similar awareness programmes could be implemented in Australia, citing the environmental and health benefits of millet cultivation, according to an official statement.

Described as "super grain", millet has gained international recognition for its high fibre, protein, and micronutrient content. The visit underscores the growing global interest in millet as a sustainable crop option amid increasing climate concerns.

India has been actively promoting millet as part of its agricultural and nutritional strategy, with the Millet Experience Centre serving as a showcase for these efforts.

