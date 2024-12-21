New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced an internship named after him, aimed at providing city's youths with hands-on experience in leadership, public engagement, and election campaigns.

According to a statement, 'Internship with Manish Sisodia' offers college students and young professionals an opportunity to work closely with his team during the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"If you are interested in leadership and want to understand how leaders think, work, and run election campaigns, this program is for you," Sisodia said, according to the statement.

"It will provide insight into how public issues are addressed, teams are built, and meaningful dialogue with citizens is conducted. I welcome the youth of Delhi to join my election class and work alongside me during this campaign," he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The internship will be effective from the date of shortlisting until February 28, 2025, or the end of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, whichever is earlier, the statement said.

To be eligible for the internship, applicants must be at least 18, registered voters of Delhi, and enrolled in an educational programme, either as regular students or through correspondence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)