Shillong, December 21: The Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, December 21, will be announced shortly after the completion of eight traditional archery games organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai see participants from across the region competing enthusiastically. The Shillong Teer Result, including Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart can be accessed online for real-time updates.

Participants can stay informed by visiting popular websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com, which provide quick updates on the outcomes of each round. These platforms also host a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart for enthusiasts keen on tracking game trends and performance. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 20 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer, a traditional archery-based lottery game, attracts participants and followers daily. As the results unfold, enthusiasts eagerly monitor the latest updates to follow their favourite games. Stay connected for live updates and explore the thrill of Shillong Teer Results through multiple online platforms. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result on December 21, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 21, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game, held in two rounds, has archers shooting arrows at a target, with participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Players place bets beforehand, and if their chosen numbers match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily results announcements, Shillong Teer has gained local popularity for its unique mix of tradition, skill, and luck.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).