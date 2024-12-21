Kolkata, December 21: The Kolkata civic authorities will annouce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, December 21, after each round is completed. Played primarily in Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style lottery requires participants to be physically present in the "city of joy" to take part in the lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is a speculative lottery game that attracts people from Kolkata and its nearby areas. Thrilling and strategic at the same time, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery results will be published on portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com.

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also called "bazis". The winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result are published after each round or "bazi" is completed. The Kolkata FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week with the results of each round announced every 90 minutes. The Satta Matka-type lottery game offers Kolkata FF lottery players an opportunity to win varying prizes with minimum investment. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Participants can scroll down below to know the winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat and check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 21, 2024.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 21, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? What Are the Timings of Kolkata FF Result?

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played throughout the day in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The rules of the Kolkata FF lottery game are simple. Lottery enthusiasts are required to choose numbers and place bets to win prizes based on the outcome of their predictions. The eight rounds of the Kolkata FF lottery help to keep players involved constantly while providing them with multiple opportunities to win. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 20, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As shown in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart above, Kolkata FF results are announced at different timings throughout the day with the last round or "bazi" result declared by 8:30 PM.

