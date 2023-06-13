Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Former TDP MLA in Telangana Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passed away here on Tuesday following ill health. He was 70.

Reddy, who was elected thrice to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh, had been unwell for some time and the end came at a private hospital Tuesday morning, sources said.

Also Read | India Launches ONDC Initiative To Empower Small and Medium Businesses.

He was elected to the Assembly from Amarchinta (1994-1999, 1999-2003) and Makthal (2009-2014) in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, several state ministers, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud and other leaders condoled the death of Dayakar Reddy.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Ahead of Peers in Fixed Wireless Access Deployment Due to Wider 5G Coverage, Says Report.

Dayakar Reddy always worked for people and made a name for himself as an efficient leader, Naidu said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)