Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A case was registered against four persons for allegedly harassing a woman over loan repayment, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

The Kasarwadavali police station official said the 43-year-old woman had taken loan of Rs 2.49 lakh for her drinking water supply business from one of the accused, who then sought Rs 12 lakh, including principal and interest, as repayment.

"As per her complaint, the four accused harassed her between October 2022 and August 2023. One of the accused, a woman, assaulted her and her vehicle was also seized. No arrest has been made in the case registered on January 30 under Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act 2014," he added. PTI COR

