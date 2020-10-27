New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A new app 'Fyool' was launched on Tuesday that promises to offer cashbacks to users on purchase of fuel.

The 'Made in India' app, which is currently available for download on Android phones, will be made available for iOS (Apple) users next month.

Users need to upload a picture of the receipts of their fuel (petrol, diesel and CNG) purchases to the app and they will receive a certain percentage of the amount as cashback. This cashback can then be used to purchase goods from the platform.

"Our intention is to extend the benefits of cashback to the common man. We want to reduce the burden on the middle-class people who have been hard hit by the pandemic situation," Fyool founder Raunak Sharma said at a virtual briefing.

Equinor collaborates with TCS

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by Norway-headquartered global energy company, Equinor to accelerate the latter's digitalisation journey and help realise its vision of becoming a digital energy company.

TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the energy sector, expertise and scale in digital technologies and investments in research and innovation to achieve data democratisation across Equinor's core operations and harness the power of machine learning and advanced analytics to help Equinor achieve its growth and transformation objectives, a statement said.

An initial focus area will be sub-surface data and analytics, where TCS will work with Equinor's teams to make available high-quality datasets anywhere, anytime, to different stakeholders, by populating Equinor's sub-surface data lake, it added.

Insights derived using machine learning and advanced analytics will enable Equinor to accelerate a more data driven approach to key business areas such as exploration, field development, and operations, to improve hydrocarbon recovery rates and reduce extraction costs.

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Tamil

Amazon on Tuesday said sellers will be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Tamil.

This includes everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics, a statement said.

The experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app, it added.

Amazon also provides seller support services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Tamil.

The launch of seller registrations and account management services in Tamil will benefit over 43,500 existing sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier I and below markets like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.

