Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Real estate developer G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has acquired 62.38 acres of land in the northern part of the city to develop 1,091 villa plots, a top official said on Wednesday.

The project marks one of the ambitious residential expansions in North Chennai with 1,091 ready-to-construct villa plots spread across Red Hills, Puzhal and Karanodai localities in North Chennai.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

With a total investment of Rs 230 crore, the projects are strategically located with key access to transit corridors, educational institutions, healthcare facilities among many others.

Commenting on the new projects, G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam in a company statement said, "North Chennai is no longer under developed and ignored. Today, there is rapid development, major connectivity upgrades and social infrastructure catching up fast."

Also Read | How To Get FASTag Annual Pass? Which Vehicles Can Use It? From Price To Validity, Here’s All You Need To Know.

"It is poised to be the next high-growth residential belt. Our new projects in this corridor offer unmatched access, perfect legal documentation and modern living environments that make owning a home both practical and aspirational," Ramajeyam added.

Each project would come with the company's hallmark features including ready-to-construct plots, blacktop roads with street lighting, 24x7 CCTV surveillance among others, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)