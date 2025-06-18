New Delhi, June 18: In a significant move to streamline highway travel and reduce congestion at toll plazas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass starting August 15, 2025. The initiative was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari through a post on the X platform. Aimed at simplifying toll collection, the new system is expected to make long-distance travel more convenient and efficient for private vehicle owners across the country.

By eliminating the need for frequent toll payments, the annual pass is designed to address persistent issues such as delays, traffic build-ups, and disputes—particularly at toll plazas located within 60 km of each other. The government hopes this measure will significantly reduce waiting times and enhance overall travel experience on National Highways. FASTag Annual Pass Price: Private Vehicle Owners Can Avail 1-Year National Highway Access for INR 3,000 From August 15, Announces Nitin Gadkari; Check Details.

FASTag Annual Pass Price

The new FASTag-based Annual Pass will be priced at INR 3,000. This one-time payment covers highway access for a defined period, making it a cost-effective solution for frequent travellers. FASTag Mandatory: No More Cash Payment at Toll Booths in Maharashtra, State Government Makes FASTag Compulsory for Vehicles From April 1.

How To Get FASTag Annual Pass

A dedicated activation and renewal link for the Annual Pass will be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of NHAI (nhai.gov.in) and MoRTH. Users will need to log in and follow the instructions for pass activation.

Which Vehicles Can Use FASTag Annual Pass?

The pass will be applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. Commercial or heavy vehicles will not be eligible for this facility.

FASTag Annual Pass Validity

The pass will remain valid for up to 200 trips or one year from the date of activation, whichever comes first, ensuring flexibility and value for frequent private road users.

This annual pass is expected to benefit millions, offering a smoother, faster, and more affordable highway travel experience across India.

