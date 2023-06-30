Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Logistics operator Gateway Distriparks on Friday said it has commenced double stack rail transportation services between their Viramgam (Ahmedabad) ICD to Mundra Port for its Export-Import (EXIM) trade customers.

The first double stack train was flagged off on Thursday, Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) said.

Also Read | West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Traces Fresh Property Worth Rs 1 Crore of TMC Strongman Anubrata Mondal's Bodyguard Sehgal Hossain.

This will significantly enhance operational efficiency, improve asset productivity for the company's 31 trains and ultimately reduce the overall cost of logistics for the trade, the company said.

At the same time, it will expedite container evacuation at the port and its Inland Container Depots (ICDs), GDL said.

Also Read | RBI Grade B Prelims 2023 Admit Card Out on opportunities.rbi.org.in; Know How To Download.

Spread over 40 acres, ICD Viramgam has a capacity to handle 2,00,000 TEUs per annum with two rail sidings used for consolidating containers for double stack rail services.

"The double stack train operations will help us with faster evacuation of containers and reduce dwell time at the port for our customers," Rajguru Behgal, President for Rail at Gateway Distriparks Limited, said.

As ICD Viramgam is a hub that the GDL uses for consolidating containers for double stack operations, the company will greatly benefit from this development not only for the ICD Viramgam market but also for the Northern India ICDs, he added.

The company said it can leverage its strategically located network of ICDs by consolidating containers for multiple destinations at its hubs in Gurugram and Ahmedabad, which are connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

GDL has a network of 10 ICDs and Container Freight Stations located across the country, operating a fleet of 31 train sets along with over 500 trailers for transportation between its facilities and maritime ports, as well as first and last-mile connectivity for the EXIM industry.

The company offers general and bonded warehousing, rail, and road transportation, and container handling services, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)