Mumbai, June 30: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, June 29, 2023, made available the admit card for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can access the admit card on the official RBI website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 Exam Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know How To Download.

Candidates are required to provide their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password to download the admit card. The deadline for downloading the admit card is July 9, 2023. It must be noted that candidates are required to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with one photo-identity proof to the exam centre. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Results to be Out Today on karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download Scorecards Online.

How to Download RBI Grade B Prelims 2023 Admit Card:

Go to the official website at rbi.org.in.

Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ link, then on ‘Call Letter’ link.

Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023’.

Click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2023’.

Enter the required login credentials,

Check and download the RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The RBI Grade B 2023 examination for General (DR) positions is scheduled to be held on July 9. On the other hand, the DEPR/DSIM recruitment exam is planned for July 16. As part of this recruitment drive, a total of 291 Officer positions are up for grabs in the Reserve Bank of India.

In other news, the CUET (PG) Admit Card 2023 for the upcoming June 30 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “The Admit Cards are live for 30th June 2023. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” said NTA in an official notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).