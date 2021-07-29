New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Medical technology company GE Healthcare has selected six Indian startups under its 'Cohort 3' programme to help them build and scale up their technologies for their target market segments.

The selected startups 4basecare, Haystack Analytics, zMed Healthcare Technologies, Tricog, Aira Matrix and Qritive will spend six months with healthcare industry experts from within and outside GE on their product development.

"At the India Edison Accelerator, we collaborate with innovators to develop technologies that facilitate access while improving operational efficiency and clinical outcomes. We are excited to welcome six high-tech startups to our accelerator. Over the next six months, they will work alongside GE's healthcare engineers and scientists to make their healthcare solutions accessible to more communities around the world," GE Healthcare South Asia VP engineering Girish Raghavan said in the statement.

Before this, six healthtech startups, Aarogya AI, Brain Sight AI, InMed Prognostics, Onward Assist, Fluid AI and Wellthy Therapeutics that were part of The India Edison Accelerator's Cohort 2, graduated in June 2021.

"These companies continue to engage with the India Edison Accelerator in the areas of market expansion and technology," the statement said.

