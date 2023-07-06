New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) GE HealthCare on Thursday said it has tied up with Elekta to expand access to precision radiation therapy solutions.

The collaboration aims to provide hospitals with a comprehensive offering across diagnostics and treatment for cancer patients who require radiation therapy.

"We continue to expand our oncology offerings through strategic collaborations in adjacent fields that are also leaders in their disciplines. Through this collaboration with Elekta our vision is to enable more efficient, precise and personalized care across the cancer care continuum," GE HealthCare South Asia President & CEO Chaitanya Sarawate said in a statement.

The company will remain focused on investments that can deliver the best cancer care, offering solutions that transform and humanise care, he added.

Elekta India & South Africa Managing Director Manikandan Bala said the combination of both firms for radiation therapy solutions and diagnostic imaging will enable healthcare providers to deliver precise and personalised therapies that treat tumors effectively while sparing adjacent tissue and organs at risk.

