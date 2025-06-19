Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Nearly two-third of IT leaders have generative artificial intelligence as the top spending priority for 2025 since January, a survey commissioned by Amazon Web Services revealed on Thursday.

With 415 respondents across sectors and business sizes, the survey said that 83 per cent of the companies have appointed chief AI officers to fast-track Gen AI innovation, according to a statement.

There is a growing recognition that Gen AI is a transformative technology that requires strategic leadership at the highest levels, Satinder Pal Singh, the head of solution architecture for AWS India, told reporters here.

*** Kotak Securities rolls out multi-lingual video, text-based learning platform * Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities on Thursday launched a multi-lingual video and text-based learning platform christened 'Stockshaala'.

The brokerage is attempting to make financial education easy and accessible through the initiative, as per a statement.

