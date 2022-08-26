New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Gensol Engineering has bagged orders worth Rs 153.16 crore for building solar power projects with capacity totalling 58.8 MW in August.

In a regulatory filing the company said, it has received purchase orders from clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 58.8 MW in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches Rs 31,000 Crore Open Offer To Acquire 26% Stake in ACC, Ambuja Cements.

The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at Rs 153.16 crore, it said.

Out of the seven deals closed by Gensol, five are based on a full turn-key EPC (engineering procurement construction) model, while two are Balance of System (BoS) projects, it said.

Also Read | Maharani Season 2 Review: Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah’s SonyLIV Series Takes A Few Notches Down From an Exemplary First Season (LatestLY Exclusive).

Similarly, while four projects are to be erected over land, the other three will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients.

Incorporated in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of Gensol group of companies, which offer EPC and solar advisory services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)