New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Geojit Financial Services on Tuesday said it has appointed Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as its Executive Director and Chief Information Officer.

Sasidharan brings over 35 years of global technology leadership experience, having served as Head of Adobe Consulting for International Markets, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and go-to-market strategies, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sasidharan will lead Geojit's IT infrastructure and digital strategy, aiming to enhance customer engagement, boost revenue, and improve operational efficiency.

"His appointment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to leverage fintech for enhanced client experiences and operational excellence," Geojit's Chairman and Managing Director C J George said. PTI

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)