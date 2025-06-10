Mumbai, June 10: Are you ready to test your luck this Tuesday? The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for June 10, 2025, will officially be declared, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts across Assam. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the lottery continues to attract massive participation with its multiple daily draws. Today’s winning ticket numbers and winners' list will be announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the complete list of winners on the official website at bodolotteries.com.

Did you know that Assam hosts a wide range of exciting lotteries, including Day Thangam and Evening Thangam, to Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, including the winners' list and ticket numbers, is available online for easy and ad-free viewing. Want to check results? Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, June 10, along with the winning numbers. Scroll below to know where to check the latest results and how to download them.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published daily on the official website at bodolotteries.com, with updated winners' lists at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The result includes complete ticket numbers and prize details in downloadable PDF format. To avoid ad-heavy websites, access the results directly on the official portal. Participants are encouraged to check only through trusted sources. Click here for the official link to view and download today’s Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF with the winners' list.

In India, more than a dozen states officially conduct various state-run lotteries, with at least 13 states allowing these games as a form of legal gambling. Popular lotteries include those from Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Assam, among others. Apart from state lotteries, regions like Bodoland have their own popular draws, adding to the diversity of lottery games in the country. While lotteries can offer excitement and the chance to win big, LatestLY advises players to participate responsibly and stay within their financial limits to avoid any negative consequences.

