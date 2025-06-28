New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) GIC Re on Saturday said its Dubai Branch has received a VAT demand notice of approximately Rs 90.42 crore from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) of the United Arab Emirates.

The VAT demand notice comprises United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 12,868,602.71 in net due tax and AED 25,966,807.36 in administrative penalties.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The demand notice relates to discrepancies in VAT returns filed for January 2018 to December 2020, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

GIC Re is currently reviewing the order in detail and intends to file a reconsideration request with the Authority within the statutory timeline, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Corporation due to the above-mentioned order, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)