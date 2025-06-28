Kolkata, June 28: Kolkata Fatafat Result of all rounds will be declared shortly. Lottery players who are taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) can check the winning numbers on portals such as kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. A Satta Matka-type lottery game, the Kolkata FF is played on all seven days of the week. Kolkata Fatafat participants can visit the websites mentioned above or scroll below to check today, June 28, winning numbers displayed in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

The speculative lottery requires lottery players to remain present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the lottery. Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also called Kolkata FF, consists of eight rounds, which are also called "bazis". Played throughout the day, the Kolkata FF Result is declared after each round or bazi is completed. The eight bazis or Kolkata Fatafat are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. If you're wondering where to check Kolkata, then you have come to the right place. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

You can check today's winning numbers below. LatestLY will keep updating the Kolkata FF Result Chart as and when the results are declared.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 278 135 120 259 7 9 3 6

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The Kolkata FF is very simple and easy to play. The fast-paced lottery requires players to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Participants can check Kolkata Fatafat results here to see if the outcome of their predictions matches the results. Played eight times a day, the Kolkata FF lottery is organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata. It is worth noting that Kolkata Fatafat results are declared at an interval of 90 minutes. The result of the first round, or bazi, is out by 10 AM, and the last round by 9 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The eight rounds (bazis) of Kolkata FF provide lottery players multiple opportunities to win several prizes. The Satta Matka-style lottery game not only tests participants' skills and patience but also teaches them to adopt new strategies to achieve success in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is played every day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).