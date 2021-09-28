Nagpur, Sep 28 (PTI) Nagpur district police have formed teams to trace a 9-year-old girl who went missing from Makardhokda village in Umred, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Class IV student has not been seen since Sunday night after telling her grandparents that she was going out to answer nature's call, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)